Attack in southeast Turkey kills 4 soldiers, wounds 4 others

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish officials say four soldiers were killed and four others were wounded in a bomb attack by Kurdish rebels in southeast Turkey.

The governor's office for Hakkari province said Wednesday that the improvised explosive device was planted on a road near the town of Yuksekova, close to the border with Iran, and went off as a military vehicle was passing by.

The wounded soldiers were transported to a hospital in Yusekova. There was no immediate information on their conditions.

Hurriyet newspaper said the military launched an operation, backed by air power, to catch the militants.