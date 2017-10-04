Australian gun reform leader urges Trump to 'get real'

SYDNEY, Australia — The former politician who helped win over a hostile Australian pro-gun lobby to the idea of massive weapons reform says the overwhelming success of the change should serve as an example for American politicians in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre.

Tim Fischer was deputy prime minister at the time of Australia's worst mass killing, when gunman Martin Bryant slaughtered 35 people in April 1996.

The massacre led Australia to outlaw automatic and semi-automatic firearms, with more than 600,000 of them handed in at a government buyback. Australia has not had a mass shooting since.