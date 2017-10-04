Bomb kills 3 in court in west Libyan city; IS claims attack
A
A
Share via Email
BENGHAZI, Libya — A Libyan health official says at least three people have been killed in a bomb explosion at a court house complex in the western city of Misrata. Libya's Islamic State affiliate has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The city's hospital says on its Facebook page that at least 35 people were wounded in the blast on Wednesday.
Akram Qalawan, hospital spokesman, says the casualties are mostly civilians and security personnel working at the complex. He fears the death toll might rise further.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bombing in an online statement.
Libya descended into chaos after the NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that toppled and later killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country is currently split between rival governments, each backed by an array of militias.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax brewery program changing the 'white guy' face of craft beer one batch at a time
-
Man charged after jumping on woman's car in Dartmouth road rage incident: police
-
Passing the stink test: Review granted for where garbage cans go in Halifax
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'