Bomb kills 3 in court in west Libyan city; IS claims attack

BENGHAZI, Libya — A Libyan health official says at least three people have been killed in a bomb explosion at a court house complex in the western city of Misrata. Libya's Islamic State affiliate has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The city's hospital says on its Facebook page that at least 35 people were wounded in the blast on Wednesday.

Akram Qalawan, hospital spokesman, says the casualties are mostly civilians and security personnel working at the complex. He fears the death toll might rise further.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bombing in an online statement.