Brazilian police dismantle illegal logging organization

SAO PAULO — Police in Brazil have begun to dismantle an organization they say has been illegally extracting hardwood from indigenous lands in the northern part of the country.

The Federal Police agency says in a statement the operation began Wednesday in six cities in the northern jungle state of Para.

Police say the family run organization exported the wood to at least eight countries, including the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

Police say no arrests have been made and that 10 people allegedly involved in the organization have been questioned.