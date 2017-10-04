Circus lover Prince Rainier gets statue in Romanian capital

BUCHAREST, Romania — Princess Stephanie of Monaco has unveiled a monument in the Romanian capital that celebrates circus arts and is dedicated to her late father, Prince Rainier III.

The bronze monument, which is to become a children's playground, features a clown, a juggler a contortionist, a trainer, an elephant and acrobats, as well as a statue of the prince. The ensemble was created by Romanian sculptor Ionel Stoicescu and stands in front of Bucharest's Circus.

Stephanie, Rainier's youngest child, on Wednesday thanked Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea for paying homage to her father.