Defence challenges doctor's finding in Kim killing case
SHAH ALAM, Malaysia — On the third day of the trial of two women accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader,
Siti Aisyah of Indonesia and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam have pleaded not guilty in the Feb. 13 murder of Kim Jong Nam using banned VX nerve agent at a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur.
The women have said they thought they were playing a harmless prank for a hidden-camera TV show and had been hoodwinked by men suspected of being North Korean agents. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is believed to have considered his older sibling a potential rival for power.
A judge and court officials wore face masks and surgical gloves in Malaysia's High Court as samples were admitted as evidence of where VX was found on Kim Jong Nam's body and clothing.
DR. MOHAMAD SHAH MAHMOOD, head of the Forensic Unit at Kuala Lumpur Hospital
Mohamad Shah, who testified Tuesday that he believed Kim's death was caused solely by "acute VX poisoning," defended his finding, saying an expert chemist's report had clearly shown the presence of VX, and that was supported by his autopsy.
Mohamad Shah said toxicology tests found six types of drugs in Kim's blood that are used to treat diabetes, hypertension and gout, but those drugs and the state of Kim's health would not have caused his swift death.
DR. RANJINI SIVAGANABALAN, government doctor specializing in clinical toxicology
Ranjini said VX can cause excessive salivation, sweating, vomiting, seizure, pinpoint-size eye pupils and diarrhea.
The onset of VX poisoning is "very rapid," with symptoms seen "usually within seconds or minutes," Ranjini said. But if the dose is very low — and depending on temperature — it could take longer, she said, adding that VX may not be fatal at a very low dosage.
