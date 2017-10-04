Ecuador names interim VP with sitting No. 2 jailed in probe

QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuador's president has named an interim vice-president to fill in for his sitting No. 2, who is in jail while under investigation for alleged corruption.

Lenin Moreno announced Wednesday that Urban Development and Housing Minister Maria Alejandra Vicuna will take over Jorge Glas' duties. Under Ecuadorean law Glas technically remains vice-president , however.

Police took Glas into custody Monday, and he is being held in the capital, Quito. The Supreme Court ordered his detention at prosecutors' request to prevent any possible escape attempt.