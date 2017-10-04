EPA: 'Oil Lake' in New Jersey's Meadowlands to get clean up
A
A
Share via Email
KEARNY, N.J. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a plan to clean up a Superfund site in New Jersey's Meadowlands dubbed "Oil Lake."
The site in Kearny contains tons of contaminated soil from the now-closed Diamond Head Oil Refinery. The Record reports (https://njersy.co/2fJe6Ea ) the $24 million dollar plan calls for taking out thousands of truckloads of the polluted soil.
The plan does not address contaminated groundwater, and the EPA says it will be addressed in a future cleanup.
The pollution dates back to at least 1946, when the plant began recycling waste oil, which it did until 1979.
The plant was dismantled more than two decades ago. New Jersey officials requested the site be placed on the Superfund list in 2002.
___
Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax brewery program changing the 'white guy' face of craft beer one batch at a time
-
Man charged after jumping on woman's car in Dartmouth road rage incident: police
-
Passing the stink test: Review granted for where garbage cans go in Halifax
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'