EPA to work in partnership with industries it regulates

WASHINGTON — The head of the Environmental Protection Agency says his staff will now work in close partnership with industries the EPA regulates.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says he'll revive a Bush-era program to maintain an open dialogue with American businesses. Pruitt says the collaboration will boost the economy while delivering "better environmental outcomes."

The EPA's announcement includes statements from industry leaders praising the initiative, including chemical manufactures, pesticide makers, electric utilities and oil and gas producers.