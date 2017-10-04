EU steps up legal action against Hungary over NGO law

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The European Union says Hungary has failed to address its "serious concerns" about a new law on civic groups, so it is stepping up legal action against the Hungarian government.

The European Commission, the EU's executive body, said Wednesday that it could refer the case to the European Court of Justice if Hungary fails to comply with the EU's "reasoned opinion" within one month. The EU launched the infringement procedure against Hungary in July, saying the new law could prevent civic groups from raising funds and function properly.