Eurozone economy 'energized' at third quarter's end

LONDON — A closely watched survey shows that the eurozone economy picked up steam at the end of the third quarter, reinforcing hopes about the pace of the single currency bloc's recovery.

In a monthly survey, financial information company IHS Markit says that its main gauge of business activity struck a four-month high in September. Its so-called purchasing managers' index, which surveys activity in both the manufacturing and services sectors, rose to 56.7 points in September from 55.7 the month before. Anything above 50 indicates expansion.