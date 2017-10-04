Former officer gets probation for lying about Purple Heart
A
A
Share via Email
CANTON, Ga. — A former Georgia police officer convicted on six of seven charges related to falsely claiming he received a military Purple Heart will avoid jail time.
Shane Ladner was sentenced Tuesday as a first offender to 10 years' probation. District Attorney Shannon Wallace told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email that Ladner must also perform 600 hours of community service and pay $6,000 in restitution to Cherokee County.
The former Holly Springs police officer was convicted in May of six counts of making a false statement related to his use of the
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office conducted a six-week investigation into Ladner's Purple Heart claims in 2013, after he and his wife were injured during a wounded veterans' parade in Texas, drawing national attention.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax brewery program changing the 'white guy' face of craft beer one batch at a time
-
Man charged after jumping on woman's car in Dartmouth road rage incident: police
-
Passing the stink test: Review granted for where garbage cans go in Halifax
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'