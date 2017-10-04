'Glee' actor Mark Salling admits to possessing child porn

The plea agreement filed Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles states the actor is admitting he possessed images of prepubescent children. The agreement states a search warrant found more than 50,000 images of child porn on Salling's computer and a thumb drive.

Prosecutors and Salling have agreed to ask a judge to sentence the actor to a prison term between four to seven years. He will also be required to register as a sex offender, pay restitution and abide by restrictions on where he can live.