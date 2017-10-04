How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday

The stock market inched a bit further into record territory Wednesday after teeter-tottering through the day. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose by just a sliver, but it was enough to extend its longest winning streak in months.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 3.16 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,537.74.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.97 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 22,661.64.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 2.91, or less than 0.1 per cent , to 6,534.63.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dipped 4.20, or 0.3 per cent , to 1,507.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 18.38 points, or 0.7 per cent .

The Dow is up 256.55 points, or 1.1 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 38.67 points, or 0.6 per cent .

The Russell 200 is up 16.90 points, or 1.1 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 298.91 points, or 13.4 per cent .

The Dow is up 2,899.04 points, or 14.7 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,151.51 points, or 21.4 per cent .