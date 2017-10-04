Jurors to mull fate of man accused of killing, then fleeing
BANGOR, Maine — The trial of a Maine man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend before leading police on the longest manhunt in state history is winding down.
The Bangor Daily News reports jurors will begin deliberating the fate of 40-year-old Robert Burton after closing arguments are delivered Wednesday morning in Bangor.
Burton, of Abbott, testified he never intended for anyone to be shot. He even went so far as to use a fake gun and mattress to demonstrate to jurors how the struggle went down.
The killing happened in June 2015. He turned himself in after 68 days on the lam.
