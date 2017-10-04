News / World

Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to US for questioning

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 file photo, medics treat the wounded as Las Vegas police respond during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. The deadly shooting from a high-rise hotel by Stephen Craig Paddock that killed dozens of people in a packed concert below has forced other cities to examine their tactics for dealing with this kind of nightmare scenario. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS — The investigation of a gunman who killed 59 people at a Las Vegas concert now shifts to his girlfriend, who has returned to the United States from the Philippines.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says investigators are hoping to get some insight from Marilou Danley on why her boyfriend Stephen Paddock opened fire on a concert crowd from a high-rise hotel room.

Danley had been out of the country for weeks before the shooting. A law enforcement official says she arrived on a flight from Manila to Los Angeles where FBI agents were waiting for her late Tuesday night.

The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.

