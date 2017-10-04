Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to US for questioning
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LAS VEGAS — The investigation of a gunman who killed 59 people at a Las Vegas concert now shifts to his girlfriend, who has returned to the United States from the Philippines.
Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says investigators are hoping to get some insight from Marilou Danley on why her boyfriend Stephen Paddock opened fire on a concert crowd from a high-rise hotel room.
Danley had been out of the country for weeks before the shooting. A law enforcement official says she arrived on a flight from Manila to Los Angeles where FBI agents were waiting for her late Tuesday night.
The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'
-
-
'Women will bear the brunt of the racism': Muslim community feeling backlash after Saturday attack
-
Vancouver council votes for more density in Grandview Woodlands and Mount Pleasant