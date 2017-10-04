Lawyer: Passenger never claimed allergy was life-threatening

BALTIMORE — A lawyer for a woman seen on video being dragged off a Southwest Airlines flight in Maryland says she never claimed her allergy to dogs was life-threatening.

Forty-six-year-old Anila Daulatzai's lawyer says she agreed with crew members that she'd be fine with the dogs on the cross-country flight as long as they sat far apart. But she says other Southwest employees told her to leave the plane. Police were called and forcibly removed her. Other passengers on the flight to Los Angeles took video and posted it online.