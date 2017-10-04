Man charged with stabbing grandson after doughnut argument
RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Missouri man has been charged with stabbing his 12-year-old grandson in the arm after an argument over a doughnut.
Sixty-seven-year-old Jose Ortega was charged Tuesday with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Bond is set at $50,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
Ortega told police the boy was disrespectful and that he "snapped" early Tuesday when the boy refused to give him a doughnut. The bleeding boy then ran to get help at a
Court records say police found what appeared to be blood on a knife with a 10-inch (25-
