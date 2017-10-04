Markets Right Now: US stock indexes gain in midday trading
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are slightly higher in midday trading on Wall Street, pushing indexes further into record territory.
If the Standard & Poor's 500 index closes higher on Wednesday, it will mark the 7th gain in a row.
Consumer-focused companies and health care stocks were rising more than the rest of the market.
Amazon rose 1
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 4 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 38 points, or 0.2
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for retailers and health care companies are offset by losses elsewhere in the market.
Pepsi is off 2
Office Depot is down 15
Spain's main stock index is down 2
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down a fraction of a point at 2,533.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 8 points, less than 0.1