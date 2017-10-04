Michigan health chief back in court in Flint water case
FLINT, Mich. — Testimony is resuming in Flint, Michigan, as a judge considers whether the state's health director should go to trial for the death of a man who had Legionnaires' disease during the city's water crisis.
Corinne Miller is returning to the witness stand Wednesday. Michigan's former head of disease control believes a spike in Legionnaires' in Genesee County in 2014-15 was related to a switch in Flint's water supply.
Miller's former boss, Nick Lyon, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office. Prosecutors say a timely alert about the Legionnaires' outbreak might have saved 85-year-old Robert Skidmore. He died of congestive heart failure, six months after he got Legionnaires'.
Lyon remains director of the Health and Human Services Department. Miller pleaded no contest to
