Michigan health chief back in court in Flint water case

FLINT, Mich. — Testimony is resuming in Flint, Michigan, as a judge considers whether the state's health director should go to trial for the death of a man who had Legionnaires' disease during the city's water crisis.

Corinne Miller is returning to the witness stand Wednesday. Michigan's former head of disease control believes a spike in Legionnaires' in Genesee County in 2014-15 was related to a switch in Flint's water supply.

Miller's former boss, Nick Lyon, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office. Prosecutors say a timely alert about the Legionnaires' outbreak might have saved 85-year-old Robert Skidmore. He died of congestive heart failure, six months after he got Legionnaires'.