More reports of sex abuse at elite Massachusetts prep school
MILTON, Mass. — An elite boarding school in Massachusetts says more ex-students have come forward to report they were victims of sexual misconduct by a former teacher.
The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2xRcCCJ ) that Milton Academy sent a letter on Tuesday saying six additional students had reported abuse or misconduct by Rey Buono, who was head of the
The school reported in February that an investigation determined Buono abused at least a dozen male students, and that a former headmaster had some knowledge of Buono's misconduct.
The school says it believes Buono is living in Southeast Asia. A message left with his attorney in Malaysia was not immediately returned. The attorney previously rejected the earlier findings.
