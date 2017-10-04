Naked Gun: Police say nude, drunk Florida man fired weapons

KEY LARGO, Fla. — Authorities say a naked drunk Florida man wanted to know if his .45- calibre gun and shotgun worked, so he fired them into the air.

Neighbours heard the gunfire Tuesday and called the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Spokeswoman Becky Herrin said in a news release that arriving deputies found 66-year-old Roger Scheid inside the home.

Herrin said Scheid was "naked and appeared to be intoxicated."

Investigators found the weapons and two spent casings.