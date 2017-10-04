Officer shot in southwest Georgia; suspect in custody

FORT GAINES, Ga. — Authorities say a law enforcement officer has been shot in southwest Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday on Twitter that the agency was responding after a deputy was shot in Clay County. The tweet said the deputy has been taken to a hospital and a suspect is in custody.

The GBI, in a Facebook post, said authorities received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance about 10 a.m. After arriving at the scene, gunfire was exchanged. The deputy was shot and is recovering at a hospital. The alleged shooter has been detained. It was unknown if that person was injured.

Further details were not immediately available.