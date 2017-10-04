Park to demolish yurt on North Rim as health precaution

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park officials plan to demolish a yurt that had been available for backcountry hikers and backpackers to use on the North Rim.

Park officials say the yurt located at CC Hill will be demolished this fall as a precaution to protect park visitors and employees from conditions conducive to rodent exposure and the accompanying risk of medical infections such as hantavirus.

Officials say there's no diagnosis or indication of infectious disease relating to rodent exposure from the yurt.

Hantavirus is transmitted to humans through rodent droppings, urine, and saliva particularly in indoor, poorly ventilated areas.