Pennsylvania hotel tax hike nears House vote in budget fight
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A plan to nearly double Pennsylvania's state hotel tax rate could get a final vote in the state House of Representatives as lawmakers scrounge for cash to break a three-month budget stalemate.
The plan on tap Wednesday would boost the state hotel tax rate to 11
The proposal blindsided tourism and hotel advocacy groups. They say they'll have a harder time attracting big groups, like conventions.
It emerged after a tide of opposition drowned a proposed tax on commercial warehousing and House GOP leaders blocked a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf isn't saying whether he supports it, and says he still prefers a Marcellus Shale tax.