Putin says he hasn't decided whether to seek another term
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin says he will decide later this year whether to run for re-election, a familiar course for the reticent Russian leader who prefers to enter the race at the last moment.
Putin, whose approval ratings top 80
If Putin enters the race as expected, he stands to easily defeat the usual pack of luckless veterans of past elections like Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov, ultranationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky and liberal Grigory Yavlinsky.
Alexei Navalny, arguably Russia's most popular opposition politician, has declared his intention to run and inspired a grassroots campaign to support his nomination. A criminal conviction that he calls politically motivated bars him from running, however.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'
-
Halifax brewery program changing the 'white guy' face of craft beer one batch at a time
-
Eleven people charged with trafficking cocaine and pills: Nova Scotia police
-
Police in Nova Scotia on scene of barricaded person inside home