RAF jets escort Ryanair flight amid fears of security threat
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — Royal Air Force Typhoon jets escorted a Ryanair flight from Lithuania to London Stansted after what appears to be a hoax security threat.
The plane was
Ryanair says in a statement that the flight was diverted "after Lithuanian authorities received a suspected hoax security alert."
Stansted often deals with hijacks and major security alerts and normally has the planes land on a remote field northwest of the terminal building.
Essex Police say the incident is "not believed to be a hijack situation or terror matter."