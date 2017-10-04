Rep recruited by soccer pro admits military insurance fraud

NEWARK, N.J. — A man has admitted in federal court in New Jersey that he defrauded a military insurance program after he was recruited into the scheme by a former Major League Soccer TV analyst.

Jason Cerge on Wednesday pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

The 41-year-old Media, Pennsylvania, resident admitted he participated in a scheme to defraud Tricare by submitting fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary prescription compounded medications.

Prosecutors say the conspirators knew that Tricare reimbursed pharmacies for each of the medications and the conspirators entered into agreements with pharmacies nationwide to receive a percentage of the amount reimbursed for each prescription diverted to that pharmacy.