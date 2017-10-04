Saturday Statehouse tours making comeback

CONCORD, N.H. — Tours of the New Hampshire Statehouse are once again being held on Saturdays.

Free tours have been scheduled for Oct. 7 and Oct. 14. The tours will take place every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additional weekend tours will be available on Dec. 9, when the Statehouse is decorated for the holidays.

The tours will depart from the Statehouse Visitor Center at 107 North Main Street.