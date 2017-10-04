Saturday Statehouse tours making comeback
CONCORD, N.H. — Tours of the New Hampshire Statehouse are once again being held on Saturdays.
Free tours have been scheduled for Oct. 7 and Oct. 14. The tours will take place every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Additional weekend tours will be available on Dec. 9, when the Statehouse is decorated for the holidays.
The tours will depart from the Statehouse Visitor Center at 107 North Main Street.
Last year, the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce conducted a successful pilot program that helped determine the demand and future possibility of weekend Statehouse tours.
