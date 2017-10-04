Serbian president's visit to Croatia postponed amid tensions
A
A
Share via Email
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's president has indefinitely postponed his visit to Croatia as diplomatic tensions soar between the two Balkan rivals.
Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said in a statement Wednesday that the visit by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, tentatively scheduled for November or December, had to be postponed because there is currently no "mutual trust" between the two
Simmering tensions between the two states escalated after Serbia unveiled earlier this month a monument to a Yugoslav major who blew himself up rather than surrender to Croatian forces during Croatia's war for independence from the Serb-led Yugoslavia.
Serbia considers the major, Milan Tepic, a wartime hero, while Croatia brands him a "madman" who killed 11 Croatian soldiers in the explosion.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax brewery program changing the 'white guy' face of craft beer one batch at a time
-
Man charged after jumping on woman's car in Dartmouth road rage incident: police
-
Passing the stink test: Review granted for where garbage cans go in Halifax
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'