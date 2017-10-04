Street sign unveiled to honour fallen New York police officer

NEW YORK — A new street sign has been unveiled to honour a New York Police Department officer who forgave a teenage gunman who left him paralyzed.

Detective Steven McDonald died in January at the age of 59 after suffering a heart attack.

McDonald was shot in 1986. Doctors said he wouldn't live through the afternoon, but he survived more than 30 years. After he forgave the gunman, he became an international voice for peace.

On Wednesday, city officials posted a new street sign that read "Steven McDonald Way" near his Central Park station house. His widow and their son, who is now a police sergeant, attended the ceremony.

The New York Post reports Conor McDonald called his father "one of the greatest men who ever lived."

