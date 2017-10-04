Survey: US services sector improved at best pace in 12 years
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — U.S. services companies in September expanded at the strongest rate in dozen years as a measure for new orders climbed sharply.
The Institute for Supply Management says its services index rose last month to 59.8 from 55.3 in August.
The September reading was the highest since August 2005. Any reading above 50 signals growth. The services sector has expanded for 93 straight months.
New orders and business activity both rose last month, while a measure for employment improved slightly.
Private service-sector workers account for more than 70
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'
-
-
Driver charged after two men killed when car slams into parked van in Lower Sackville
-
Halifax cafe goes 'screen free,' sparks backlash on social media