TEPCO gets 1st approval to run reactors since 2011 meltdowns

This Sept. 30, 2017 aerial photo shows the reactors of No. 6, right, and No. 7, left, at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, Niigata prefecture. Japanese nuclear regulators say two reactors run by the utility blamed in the Fukushima plant meltdowns have met their safety standards, saying the operator has since taken sufficient measures at another plant it owns. The Nuclear Regulation Authority unanimously approved Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, a draft certificate for No. 6 and No. 7 reactors at the plant in northern Japan operated by the Tokyo Electric Power Co. under stricter standards set after the 2011 Fukushima disaster. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO — The Japanese utility blamed for safety lapses in the Fukushima nuclear plant meltdowns has received its first approvals to operate reactors under stricter safety standards set since the 2011 disaster.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority said Wednesday that two reactors in northern Japan met the new standards after sufficient measures were taken by Tokyo Electric Power Co. The authority unanimously approved a draft certificate for the No. 6 and No. 7 reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, a first step toward restarting them.

The approval becomes official after opinions are received from the public, regulators and the trade and industry minister. Then the reactors' startup could take months.

Many people still oppose restarting the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa reactors because of concerns about TEPCO's safety records. Anti-nuclear activists rallied outside the regulation authority's building Wednesday.

