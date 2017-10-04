The Latest: Mexico quake death toll rises to 369

MEXICO CITY — The Latest on Mexico's magnitude 7.1 earthquake of Sept. 19 (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Mexican federal officials now say that 369 people have died as a result of the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit the country on Sept. 19.

Civil Defence chief Luis Felipe Puente says 228 of the deaths occurred in Mexico City. Forty-five were killed in Puebla state, where the quake was centred . Seventy-four died in Morelos state, 15 in the State of Mexico, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.