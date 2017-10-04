The Latest: Michigan health boss in court over Legionnaires'
A
A
Share via Email
FLINT, Mich. — The Latest in the criminal case against Michigan's health director, Nick Lyon, who is charged with crimes in Flint's water crisis (all times local):
___
3:10 p.m.
Michigan's former head of disease control says she left it to the governor's office to tell the public about a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in the Flint, Michigan, area during the city's water crisis.
Corinne Miller returned to court Wednesday as a witness in a criminal case against her former boss, Nick Lyon, the head of the Department of Health and Human Services. He's charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a man who had Legionnaires' disease. A judge must decide if the case goes to trial.
Lyon is accused of failing to timely alert the public about the 2014-2015 outbreak. Miller says it was "unprecedented for Genesee County."
She says it was a sensitive topic because Flint was being run by an emergency manager appointed by Gov. Rick Snyder.
___
7:50 a.m.
Testimony is resuming in Flint, Michigan, as a judge considers whether the state's health director should go to trial for the death of a man who had Legionnaires' disease during the city's water crisis.
Corinne Miller is returning to the witness stand Wednesday. Michigan's former head of disease control believes a spike in Legionnaires' in Genesee County in 2014-15 was related to a switch in Flint's water supply.
Miller's former boss, Nick Lyon, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office. Prosecutors say a timely alert about the Legionnaires' outbreak might have saved 85-year-old Robert Skidmore. He died of congestive heart failure, six months after he got Legionnaires'.
Lyon remains director of the Health and Human Services Department. Miller pleaded no contest to