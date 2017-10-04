The Latest: Police: Facebook posts led to arrest in threats

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Latest on the arrest of a man who police say threatened to kill people in Oklahoma City and San Antonio in shootings similar to the one in Las Vegas (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

A police official says a man in custody for allegedly threatening shootings in Oklahoma City and San Antonio similar to the one in Las Vegas was arrested after his social media posts caught people's attention.

Oklahoma City Capt. Bo Mathews says several people sent messages to police alerting them that Roderick Lamar Robinson had posted on Facebook that he would kill people in those cities in a manner similar to Sunday's shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 dead.

A page that appears to be Robinson's contained no such threats on Wednesday.

Mathews says the 39-year-old Robinson was arrested Tuesday in the Oklahoma City suburb of Warr Acres on a terroristic hoax warrant.

Jail records show Robinson remained in custody Wednesday. No attorney is listed to speak on his behalf.

___

11:30 a.m.

