The Latest: White House requests $29B disaster aid package

5:30 p.m.

The White House has asked Congress for $29 billion in disaster aid to cover ongoing hurricane relief and recovery efforts and to pay federal flood insurance claims.

The request comes as the government is spending almost $200 million a day for emergency hurricane response and faces a surge in flood claims for federally insured homes and businesses slammed by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

The proposal would provide $16 billion to pay those flood claims.

Another $13 billion is being requested for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Federal firefighting accounts would receive $577 million as well after a disastrous season of Western wildfires.

Congress last month approved a $15.3 billion aid package that combined community development block grant rebuilding funds with emergency money for cleanup, repair and housing.

10:35 a.m.

The Trump administration is finalizing a $29 billion disaster aid package that combines $16 billion to shore up the government-backed flood insurance program with almost $13 billion for hurricane victims.

That's according to a senior administration official and congressional aides.

Outlines of the request were characterized by officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because the measure was not yet public.