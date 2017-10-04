Verdicts expected against Turkish soldiers in coup trial

ANKARA, Turkey — A court in southwestern Turkey is expected to deliver its verdicts to 46 suspects accused of attempting to kill President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during last year's failed coup.

The suspects — 37 of them former military personnel — face life sentences on charges including attempted assassination, violation of the constitution and other crimes against the state during the July 15, 2016 coup attempt. The verdicts are expects early afternoon Wednesday.

The defendants are accused of attacking the hotel in the resort of Marmaris where Erdogan was staying, killing two policemen. Erdogan had left the hotel shortly before it was stormed.