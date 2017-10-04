Victim in wheelchair says NY bombing felt like 'doomsday'
NEW YORK — Victims are reliving a September 2016 bombing in New York City as prosecutors presented evidence on the explosion in Manhattan's Chelsea
A man in a wheelchair says he thought the explosion was "doomsday." A blind woman says she felt "absolute terror."
Their testimony came on the third day of the trial of a New Jersey man charged with injuring 30 people in a daylong bombing spree. Ahmad Khan Rahimi, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges. His
FBI agents and other witnesses described the damage left behind by a bomb that cast a 100-pound trash bin into the air and shattered windows.
Jurors also watched videos of the crime scene.