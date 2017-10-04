Victim in wheelchair says NY bombing felt like 'doomsday'

NEW YORK — Victims are reliving a September 2016 bombing in New York City as prosecutors presented evidence on the explosion in Manhattan's Chelsea neighbourhood .

A man in a wheelchair says he thought the explosion was "doomsday." A blind woman says she felt "absolute terror."

Their testimony came on the third day of the trial of a New Jersey man charged with injuring 30 people in a daylong bombing spree. Ahmad Khan Rahimi, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges. His defence lawyers have cautioned jurors to keep open minds.

FBI agents and other witnesses described the damage left behind by a bomb that cast a 100-pound trash bin into the air and shattered windows.