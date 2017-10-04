Would-be thief in Rio chased out by jiu-jitsu students

RIO DE JANEIRO — A would-be thief in a Rio de Janeiro suburb apparently chose the wrong gym to rob.

Surveillance camera footage shared widely on social media shows the man entering the gym and jumping a turnstile after arguing with the receptionist. Several seconds later, the man is seen jumping back over the turnstile and fleeing outside. He is chased by several jiu-jitsu students dressed in uniforms.

Jiu-jitsu teacher Edgar Neto told The Associated Press that the incident happened Monday night and he reported it to police.