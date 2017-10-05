12 Chinese missing after fishing boat, tanker collide

BEIJING — Twelve Chinese people were missing after their fishing boat collided Thursday with an oil tanker in waters near Japan, a Chinese diplomat said.

An official surnamed Sun at the Chinese consulate-general in Osaka said 16 crew members were aboard the Chinese fishing boat when it capsized after colliding with the Hong Kong-registered tanker.

Four were rescued while the others remained missing. The collision occurred 400 kilometres (250 miles) north of the Oki Islands in western Japan, Sun said by phone.