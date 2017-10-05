4 shot to death in Arizona duplex in domestic violence case
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Four people were found shot to death Thursday inside a housing duplex in an apparent case of domestic violence, police said.
One possible suspect was in custody and police said they were talking to another man to see if he was connected to the killings in Casa Grande, 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Phoenix.
"We don't have a motive for the shooting at this time, but this is some kind of domestic issue," said Officer Thomas Anderson, a Casa Grande police spokesman. "The shooter knew the people inside. The extent of that relationship, we don't know that yet. But it wasn't random."
Police and medical personnel discovered the victims following a 911 call about gunfire at about 8:15 a.m., Anderson said.
The victims appeared to be adults and were all shot to death, Anderson said.
Authorities were working to identify them, and it wasn't immediately clear if they were related, he said.
Weapons have been recovered from the scene, he said, but it wasn't yet known whether they were used in the killings.
A witness told police she heard a door being kicked in and then people yelling, followed by gunshots, a woman screaming and a car speeding away.
Mindy Edwards, who has lived in the area for about six months, told The Arizona Republic that the neighborhood is usually quiet.
Dawn Schroeder, who has lived in the
