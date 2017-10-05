Anti-abortion protester shouts as Senate session wraps up
WASHINGTON — An anti-abortion protester was dragged from the Senate visitors' gallery after he shouted at the GOP leader as Thursday's session wrapped up.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had just finished the day's proceedings when the protester yelled, "Defund Planned Parenthood and stop murdering innocent babies in the womb. Mitch McConnell change the filibuster rule."
U.S. Capitol Police removed the man from the visitors' gallery.
