AP FACT CHECK: Trump strikes false notes on Puerto Rico
WASHINGTON — An AP Fact Check finds that President Donald Trump struck some false notes about Puerto Rico during and after his trip this week.
On the matter of erasing the island's debt, he seemed to raise false hopes. Trump said of that staggering debt, "We're going to have to wipe that out." But his budget chief says no debt bailout is coming.
Trump also repeatedly characterizes Maria as a Category 5 hurricane when it hit the island. It was a Category 4.
