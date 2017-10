AP-NORC Poll: Most dislike NFL protests - and Trump comments

WASHINGTON — Most Americans think refusing to stand for the national anthem is disrespectful to the country, the military and the American flag. But most also disapprove of President Donald Trump's calling for the firing of NFL players who refuse to stand.

According to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 52 per cent of Americans disapprove of the protests, while 31 per cent approve. On the other hand, 55 per cent disapprove and 31 per cent approve of Trump calling for NFL team owners to fire players who refuse to stand.