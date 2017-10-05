AP-NORC Poll: Most dislike NFL protests - and Trump comments
WASHINGTON — Most Americans think refusing to stand for the national anthem is disrespectful to the country, the military and the American flag. But most also disapprove of President Donald Trump's calling for the firing of NFL players who refuse to stand.
According to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 52
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the protest last season when he was with the San Francisco 49ers, aiming to bring attention to the killings of black men by police. Last month, hundreds of NFL players joined the protests.
