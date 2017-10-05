Baby left outside South Dakota church overnight; dad charged

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A father is accused of leaving his 2-month-old son outside a South Dakota church all night in the cold and rain.

Minnehaha County State's Attorney Aaron McGowan said Thursday that the 38-year-old father has been charged with child abuse and neglect.

The baby boy was found cold and wet in a car seat Tuesday morning outside the Faith Family Church in Sioux Falls. Police believe the infant had been left for 18 hours during which time it rained and temperatures dropped into the 40s.

Police say the father was arguing with the baby's mother Monday afternoon outside the church and both left in different directions.