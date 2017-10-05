News / World

Brazil creates public fund to finance campaigns amid graft

SAO PAULO — Brazil's Congress has voted to create a new public campaign financing fund amid outrage over revelations that companies used election contributions to secure favours .

Brazil banned corporate campaign contributions in 2015, and lawmakers want to compensate for the lost funding before next year's presidential and legislative elections. Donations in last year's municipal elections — the first since the new rule took effect — fell by nearly 50 per cent .

Congress' lower house voted late Wednesday to create a $540 million fund for next year's campaigns. The Senate already approved the proposal.

A corruption investigation has revealed that companies funneled hundreds of millions of dollars in legal and illegal donations to politicians in exchange for favours , including winning public contracts. At least some of the contributions came from inflating those same contracts.

