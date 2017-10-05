Burglar empties register, fills belly, makes clean getaway

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — A burglar made a clean getaway from a Long Island restaurant after emptying the cash register, cooking a meal and washing the dishes.

Will Colon tells Newsday (https://nwsdy.li/2z059ig ) he found bent burglar bars when he arrived Tuesday at Nelly's Taqueria in Hicksville, New York.

Security video showed the intruder put on food-service gloves and started heating up a pot before hammering the register open. He pocketed the money and put a dollar in the tip jar.

Then, Colon says, the man started "cooking up a storm" in the dark — beans, chicken, shrimp.

Colon says "the dude had some skills."

After eating, he covered and refrigerated the food and wiped down surfaces.