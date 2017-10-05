CEO of Cedar Fair to leave that position in January

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Amusement park operator Cedar Fair Entertainment says its chief executive will leave that position in January and be succeeded by the company's president.

The Ohio-based amusement park chain said current CEO Matt Ouimet (WEE'-meht) will vacate that position on Jan. 1 and take a new role as executive chairman of Cedar Fair's board. Richard Zimmerman will become CEO of the company headquartered in Sandusky, about 65 miles (105 kilometres ) west of Cleveland.

Ouimet has been Cedar Fair's CEO since 2011.

Zimmerman has been Cedar Fair's chief operating officer since 2011 and its president since 2016.