Chemical weapons watchdog: Sarin traces in Syria attack

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The global chemical weapons watchdog says it has found traces of sarin following an attack in northern Syria in late March, days before a deadly strike using the same nerve agent in another Syrian town.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Thursday that tests found traces of "sarin or sarin-related chemicals" in Ltamenah after a March 30 attack that injured 50 people. No deaths were reported. The organization didn't release further details.